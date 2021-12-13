Football An error occurred in the Champions League draw, which threw Mess and Ronaldo against each other – information on the re-draw is now awaited

Manchester United’s ball was forgotten in the third draw. United has asked Uefa for an explanation of the incident.

European the football association Uefa made a strange mistake in the draw for the semi-finals of the Champions League and could lead to a re-draw.

The error followed after the second pair of matches. First, Villarreal was promoted to the second round among the group runners-up. Then I was the second lottery at the event Andrei Arshavin picked up Manchester United’s ball from the bowl. Because United had already faced Villarreal before, it could not face Villarreal in this round according to the rules.

Therefore, the draw for the second round was renewed and Manchester City was raised as Villarreal’s opponent.

Then an error ensued. In the third match, Atlético Madrid was promoted to second place in the group.

“We are ready for the third pair, where we will start Atlético Madrid. The alternatives are everyone except Liverpool, which was in the same block, and Manchester United, which has already been drawn, ”Uefan Deputy Secretary General Giorgio Marchetti said.

There was an error here, as United had not been drawn but moved to the next draw, and it should have been an alternative against Atlético Madrid as well.

When the lottery was over, some of the clubs were left to marvel at the mistake made in the lottery. According to Independent reporter Mark Critchley, Manchester United had not yet actually challenged the result of the draw at the beginning of Monday afternoon but had asked Uefa for confirmation.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marcan Atlético Madrid has asked Uefa for an explanation.

An error in the draw eventually resulted in the last pair of matches being left by chance Lionel Messin represented by PSG and Cristiano Ronaldon represented by Manchester United.

The group runners-up will start at home, which is why PSG will host Manchester United in the first round.

The first semi-finals of the semi-finals will be played on 15-16. February and 22-23 February February and the second rounds on 8-9. March and 15-16. March.

The 2022 final will be played in St. Petersburg on May 28th.

Semi-final pairs:

Benfica-Real Madrid

Villarreal-Manchester City

Atlético Madrid-Bayern Munich

FC Salzburg-Liverpool

Internazionale-Ajax

Sporting-Juventus

Chelsea-Lille

PSG-Manchester United