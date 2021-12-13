(Reuters) – Enauta reported on Monday that production at the Manati Field was interrupted on December 10 due to an improper closure of a valve in the submerged part of the field’s export pipeline.

In a relevant fact, the oil company said that the causes of the incident are being evaluated, and that there is no expected return.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enauta Energia, the company holds a 45% interest in Campo de Manati, located in the Camamu Basin, off the coast of Bahia.

In August of last year, Enauta announced an agreement to sell its stake to Gas Bridge. The transaction should be completed by December 31 of this year, according to the company.

(By Letícia Fucuchima)

The post Enauta interrupts production in the Manati Field due to an incident with a gas pipeline valve first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

