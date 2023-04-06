the slovenian leader Alexander Ceferin will continue to lead European football, after today he was re-elected as president of the Union of European Football Federations (Uefa) for its acronym in English, for four more years.

This will be the third term of Ceferin as president of the Uefasince it arrived in 2016 to replace the French michel platiniwho was removed from office.

Ceferin was re-elected in 2019 for four more years, and today he has been linked again to the position for the third term in a row, which will end in 2027.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unanimous support,” Ceferin declared, addressing members of congress. “This means a lot to me. It is a great honor but above all a great responsibility with you and with football.”

Ceferin will continue at the top of the european football, even when several important teams have opposed their working methods, and have even threatened not to participate in international tournaments and create the super league, a tournament that would be played with the Uefa externally.