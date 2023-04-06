Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 9:24 p.m.





The Supreme Court admitted to process the appeal of Real Murcia against the ruling of the Provincial Court that annulled the 2018 capital increase challenged by Mauricio García de la Vega.

A process like this can take between a year and two. However, Felipe Moreno, the top shareholder of the Grana club, reached an agreement with the Mexican businessman for his share package and it is expected that he will withdraw all the demands.