Russia joins the request to lift sanctions on Venezuela

Yvan Gil, Foreign Minister of Venezuela, and Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia.
Yvan Gil, Foreign Minister of Venezuela, and Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia.
During his visit to Caracas, Sergei Lavrov pointed to the Venezuelan government as an ally.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
As one of the accompanying countries of the Venezuelan dialogue process, Russia has joined Colombia’s request that the sanctions be lifted to the government of Nicolás Maduro.
Visiting Caracas, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov He emphasized the importance of the Venezuelan government as an ally.
Yvan Gil, Foreign Minister of Venezuela, affirmed that Colombia’s initiative at the conference on April 25 is for the lifting of sanctions against Venezuela.
“In this we have a strong and strategic alliance with the government of the Russian Federation,” emphasized Gil.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
