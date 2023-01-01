Heartburn is one of the most frequent problems, to the point of being normalized, especially when it occurs after copious meals. And it is during the Christmas holidays when it increases the most. In 2015, the Spanish Digestive System Foundation estimated that 30% of Spaniards suffered from this discomfort once a week. A dangerous figure, since when it is more than two days it should be considered a symptom of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

From the foundation they warn that it is considered an iceberg disease, since the patients who suffer from it are unaware that they suffer from it because they do not give importance to its effects. For this reason, it’s important to know if you suffer from occasional heartburn or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease. Heartburn is an annoying burning sensation that comes from the stomach and travels up the esophagus to the throat.

On the other hand, if in addition to this acidity or burning, you have other symptoms such as regurgitation, dysphagia, vomiting, weight loss, anemia or extra-esophageal symptoms such as chest pain, asthma, snoring, erosions or cough, you should see a doctor.

Recommendations to prevent heartburn



Heartburn is a digestive problem that practically almost the entire population has suffered at some time in their lives. The Spanish Foundation of the Digestive System gives a series of recommendations to prevent and improve acidity:

– Avoid copious meals. They point out that it is preferable to eat less but 5 times a day.

– Do not abuse fatty foods: chocolate, caffeinated or carbonated drinks, alcohol, mint and citrus.

– Wait at least two hours after dinner before going to sleep.

– Sleep preferably on the left side.

– Avoid being overweight.

– No Smoking.

– Practice physical exercise.

Foods to combat acidity



Just as there are certain foods that favor the appearance of heartburn, you can resort to others to combat this discomfort in the stomach.

– Zucchini. This vegetable is, along with others such as pumpkin, broccoli or green beans, good for easy digestion. But zucchini stands out among them for its carbohydrate, fiber, potassium or magnesium content. Its important nutritional value makes it the best option for stomach problems.

– Banana. This potassium-rich fruit has important properties that help alleviate health problems such as anemia, constipation, blood pressure and, of course, heartburn.

– Almond. This dried fruit is a perfect snack because it is healthy and quite filling if you are hungry between meals. But it also has calcium and fiber, and ideal for the stomach.

– Ginger. A good way to combat acidity is to take ginger, either as food in your dishes or by adding it to your tea. It becomes a great ally because it has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce this discomfort.

– Water. This essential liquid for life, how could it be otherwise, it is good to always keep it in mind for any health problem. And although it does not have a direct effect against acidity, it is essential to stay hydrated.