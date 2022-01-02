Anna Safonova, doctor of laboratory diagnostics of the LabQuest network of medical offices, said that over the past ten years, the diagnosis of pancreatitis has been made three times more often. The specialist explained which foods contribute to the onset of this disease, write “News”.

Safonova emphasized that people aged 30–40 are at risk, and the dynamics of morbidity among adolescents is higher than average. The reason for this is an unbalanced diet, which focuses on carbohydrate and fatty foods, as well as a massive adherence to fast food. The doctor named the products that are dangerous for the pancreas.

“Products containing trans fats, dyes and preservatives, meals high in fat and fast carbohydrates, semi-finished products, baked goods, carbonated drinks and sweets sooner or later can provoke an inflammatory disease of the pancreas – pancreatitis,” Safonova warned.

Symptoms of chronic pancreatitis are heaviness in the abdomen, nausea, stool disturbances, bloating, pain in the upper sections and right hypochondrium. Safonova noted that these signs are observed in other diseases as well. The doctor attributed overweight, nutritional imbalance, smoking and alcohol abuse to a risk factor for pancreatitis.

“Since pancreatitis by symptoms can be confused with other pathologies of the abdominal organs, self-medication is highly discouraged. Pancreatitis is one of the most difficult to diagnose diseases of the digestive system. A timely correct diagnosis is half the success of the treatment, ”the expert concluded.

