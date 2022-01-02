More than BRL 250 million were invested by the Rio de Janeiro government in the area of ​​culture, in 2021, through the State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy of Rio de Janeiro (Sececrj), with intensified sponsorship of projects in the interior of the state.

Governor Claudio Castro noted that after the difficult year of 2020, which halted several activities due to the new coronavirus pandemic, investing in culture, in 2021, “one of the segments that most has the face of the state, was a great success of the government. ”. He stated that the actions could return to the swells, “driven by the advance of vaccination”. “For this reason, the promotion of culture was more than necessary, especially in the interior of Rio de Janeiro”. Castro said that for 2022, investments will continue, “so that we can continue the cultural initiatives in Rio de Janeiro”.

The work was guided by the search for democratization of access to resources offered by the secretariat, aiming to help the sector during the resumption of actions in the state, highlighted the Secretary of State for Culture and Creative Economy, Danielle Barros. In 2020, 58% of the projects were carried out in the capital and 42% in the interior. In 2021, the numbers were 32% and 68% respectively, with the interior surpassing the capital.

Only through the Culture Incentive Law (LIC), 94 projects from different segments were sponsored, totaling an investment of around R$140 million, an increase of 41.4% compared to 2020. Danielle Barros celebrated the fact that Sececrj respected , in full, the State System of Culture, which indicates the investment of at least 60% of LIC resources in the interior. “This objective was only achieved thanks to the dedication of the entire team. We work with great transparency to universalize access to culture in Rio de Janeiro”, said the secretary.

Promotion

Five different public calls were made through the Pacto Cultural RJ, awarding more than four thousand projects in all regions of the state, with a total investment of R$ 75 million. Unpublished public notices within Rio de Janeiro are part of the schedule, still with open enrollment, such as Traditional Peoples and Inclusive Culture in Networks.

In November, a Technical Cooperation Agreement was signed between the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and Sececrj to carry out the Program for Strengthening Fluminense Crafts. The program guarantees R$15 million in investment to the handicraft sector, with a focus on local development, entrepreneurship and marketing.

To meet the needs of the carnival sector, in early 2021, Carnival in Redes RJ was launched. The program guaranteed R$3.8 million through the public notices Não Esque O Samba Morrer and Bloco Nas Redes RJ. The calls rewarded carnival activities on the internet, including the choice of samba-enredos and musical performances by carnival blocks.

For the population of the interior, Danielle Barros informed that, through the Cinema na Cidade project, six audiovisual complexes are being built in Cordeiro, Miracema, São Fidélis, São Pedro da Aldeia, Bom Jardim and Mendes, with a total value of R$ 25 million . The program will take cinema to small and medium-sized cities, between 20 thousand and 100 thousand inhabitants, which do not have commercial theaters.

Calendar

Enrollments are still open for the public notices Traditional People Present in RJ and Inclusive Culture in the Networks, which will close on the 4th and 17th of this month, respectively. For the first public notice, investments reach R$ 6 million for projects for cultural manifestations of traditional peoples throughout the state of Rio; the second will award 300 projects for people with disabilities, with a total investment of R$1.5 million.

Also with applications closing on the 17th, there is the public notice ExpoMIS – Cultura Educação e Memória, which foresees an investment of R$ 500 thousand. The unpublished public notice of the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS Rio) is divided into two categories, the first aimed at occupying the mezzanine of MIS Lapa and the second with circulation projects supported by the Museum’s collection.

Municipal Em Cena invests R$ 3.2 million in 40 projects, with an incentive of 80 thousand each, to promote the artistic occupation of the Municipal Theater in Rio. Enrollments will be open until the 25th.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?