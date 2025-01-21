Food alert due to the presence of undeclared crustaceans in some Aldi instant noodles

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a warning for people with allergies to crustaceans due to the presence of this ingredient in a batch of shrimp flavor instant noodles from the ASIA GREEN GARDEN brand, marketed by ALDI in Spain.

The health authorities of Catalonia have transferred this alert notification to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI) because the list of ingredients does not reflect the presence of crustaceans.

The batch number of the product involved, which is sold in 85 gram bags, is L05591240918. The initial distribution has been in stores of the ALDI chain, according to the information available.

As a precautionary measure, people with a shellfish allergy who may have the aforementioned product in their homes are advised not to consume it.