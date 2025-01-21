The internal struggles within the Spanish employers’ association are intensifying. The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and that of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, met this Tuesday to resolve the differences that have led both businessmen to an open confrontation. As this newspaper has learned, Garamendi has conveyed to Cuerva his intention to find a replacement for him at the head of the employers’ association. that he leads in the next elections to renew the leadership of Cepyme, scheduled for this year.

The Basque businessman has offered the president of Cepyme a position with international projection within CEOE, a parent organization in which the employers’ association of small and medium-sized companies is integrated and in which Cuerva already serves as vice president. This newspaper has tried to contact Cepyme to obtain its version of the meeting, but has not received a response. However, according to several media reports, Cuerva has declined the invitation, although he has not publicly confirmed whether or not he will appear in the electoral process.

The meeting takes place a day after the president of Cepyme confirmed the information reported by the newspaper ABC in which pointed out that Garamendi has been canvassing businessmen for some time to mount an alternative candidacy to Cuerva’s to direct Cepyme.

The discrepancies between the two businessmen are public and notorious. One of the most notorious clashes occurred when Cuerva refused to attend the signing ceremony of the labor reform agreed between the Government, unions and CEOE. The president of Cepyme set his own profile and questioned the rule of which, he said, “is not what Spain needs.” When Garamendi stood for reelection as head of CEOE in 2022, Cuerva’s name also came to be heard among the candidates to face the Basque businessman, but in the end he did not run for the election, which Garamendi won comfortably.

The latest discrepancies, publicly recognized by the president of Cepyme, have occurred following the negotiation with the Government to reduce working hours. The employers of small and medium-sized businesses have been especially belligerent on this issue. Garamendi has been critical of the Government, but Cuerva has fought against the CEOE script with a harsh manifesto that he presented at an event in which Cuerva accused the Government of aligning itself with “communist theses” and carrying out an “interventionist and persecutory” policy. “.

The reduction of working hours, on pause

The internal noise within the lobby business comes at a time when PSOE and Sumar tThey have not yet decided when the text that articulates the reduction of the working day will reach the Council of Ministers up to 37.5 hours. The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, agreed that the issue will be resolved next Monday, January 27 in the Government Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs (CDGAE). The two ministers met twice last week to iron out differences and try to reach an agreement.

It is still unknown if the text that will come out of the CDGAE will be the same as that agreed upon by Labor with the unions, of which Díaz’s department has stated that it is not willing to touch a single comma. What yes It seems foreseeable that changes will be introduced once the rule reaches Parliament, something that neither Labor nor the unions refuse.

In these moments, The reduction of working hours is still far from being a reality. Although the Government seems to be getting closer to an agreement between the two partners, the text must still pass the filter of the Congress of Deputies, a process that will still be delayed. The cut in the maximum legal hours has the support of the Government’s parliamentary partners except for Junts, which has not yet made a public statement. The group led by Carles Puigdemont listens closely to the Catalan employers’ association Foment, where they do not like this measure.