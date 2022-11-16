Simone finds a decent playing time and places 9, but Utah gives in to the Knicks. Brooklyn in Sacramento is a disaster on defense. New Orleans surpasses Memphis… the excitement of the night

Simone Sandri

Third consecutive defeat for the Jazz by Simone Fontecchio who finally finds decent playing time against the Knicks, scoring nine points. New Orleans surpasses Memphis while Dallas gets the better of the Clippers.

Utah Jazz-New York Knicks 111-118 — Third consecutive defeat for the Jazz who go knockout in Salt Lake City against the Knicks. Utah gets into trouble when the New York team picks up the pace and fails to limit an excellent Brunson. Instead, Simone Fontecchio finds real minutes, and not only of “garbage time”, who responds present by finishing with nine points, four rebounds and two assists in 17′. The blue takes Markkanen’s place towards the end of the first half, immediately signing two consecutive 3-pointers to then place a splendid block in Brunson’s face. Fontecchio returns to the court 2’57” from the end of the third period, making his third triple of the match at the end of the fraction. See also Among so many transfer rumors, who should be Barça's striker for next season?

Utah: FONTECCHIO 9 (0/1, 3/5) with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 turnover in 17′. Olynyk 27 (5/8, 2/5, 11/13 tl), Clarkson 15, Beasley 14. Rebounds: Olynyk 11. Assists: Conley 7.

New York: Brunson 25 (9/16, 1/4, 4/4 tl), Reddish 19, Barrett 18. Rebounds: Sims 13. Assists: Brunson 8.

New Orleans Pelicans-Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 — Williamson’s absence detracts from the match between the two first picks of the 2019 draft, Zion and Morant, however, even without their star, the Pelicans manage to get the better of Memphis. McCollum takes care of the big voice (30 points and nine assists), however the 36 points of an excellent Ja Morant are not enough for the Grizzlies. Season debut for Jaren Jackson after surgery on his right foot in the offseason. The former Michigan State player struggled to find rhythm in his shooting and eventually finished with 3/14 from the field.

New Orleans: McCollum 30 (4/10, 7/13, 1/2 tl), Ingram, Nance Jr. 19. Rebounds: Daniels 9. Assists: McCollum 9. See also Modena, here is the new logo. Rivetti: "We are ready to fly with our fans"

Memphis: Morant 36 (11/21, 2/6, 8/11 tl), Brooks 19, Clarke 15. Rebounds: Clarke 13. Assists: Morant 4.

Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers 103-101 — The Mavs squander a 25-point lead, get the Clippers to come back but in the end thanks to the usual extraordinary Doncic, they manage to find success. The Slovenian signs 35 points and makes a meaningless triple 27” from the siren which practically brings the curtain down on the match.

Dallas: Doncic 35 (9/17, 2/5, 11/11 tl), Finney-Smith 21, Dinwiddie 16. Rebounds: Doncic 11. Assists: Dinwiddie 6.

Los Angeles Clippers: George 23 (6/10, 1/3, 8/8 tl), Batum 22, Morris Sr. 18. Rebounds: Zubac, George 7. Assists: George 6.

Portland Trail Blazers-San Antonio Spurs 117-110 — Fourth success in the last five games for the Blazers who get the better of the Spurs. Excellent performance by Grant who scores 29 points alternating with an excellent 6/8 from long range, solid as always instead the leader of Portland, Lillard: 22 points and 11 assists. See also Paul the mind, Booker the arm: Phoenix crushes Brooklyn

Portland: Grant 29 (3/7, 6/8, 5/8 tl), Simons 23, Lillard 22. Rebounds: Grant 8. Assists: Lillard 11.

San Antonio: Poeltl 31 (14/17, 3/5 tl), Vassell 21, Johnson 20. Rebounds: Poeltl 14. Assists: Jones 10.

Sacramento Kings-Brooklyn Nets 153-121 — After the defensive progress shown in the last few games, the Nets return to defend in a disastrous way in Sacramento and collect the beauty of 153 points, a negative record (for a game that does not go into overtime) for the New York franchise. Fourth consecutive success for Sacramento driven by an excellent Davis who scores 31 points in just 26′ of play.

Sacrament: Davis 31 (5/6, 7/10), Huerter 19, Sabonis 17. Rebounds: Davis 9. Assists: Fox 9.

Brooklyn: Durant 27 (8/14, 0/1, 11/11 tl), Sumner 18, Thomas 12. Rebounds: Simmons 5. Assists: Durant 6.