“Technology is not only a fundamental resource for improving the quality of life of a person suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, but it is increasingly crucial for supporting assistance from family members and caregivers. Not only that. For those who experience a pathology such as ALS technology offers the possibility of entering, of being the protagonist of spaces and of not being able to retreat with respect to the quality of life.And this is the objective of My Voice “. Thus Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers, on the sidelines of the presentation of the My Voice campaign, in the historic setting of the Tirso de Molina Theater in Rome, a project promoted by Aisla with NemoLab and Nemo Clinical Centers to tell the importance of continuing to give a voice to people with ALS who pass away due to the disease .

“My Voice is a tool that allows you to replace the electronic voice of the communicator of an ALS patient, for this reason it gives the patient the possibility to return to dialogue through the human voice and therefore to improve his quality of life”, he concludes.