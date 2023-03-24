The president of the Lombardy Region: “It is not said that it is in La Maura even if it is the most advanced proposal. In that case the plant would be only for the Devil. I like the idea that a large part of the park would be kept”

“Not thanks to me, but after having spoken with Cardinale I believe that his determination is such that I am convinced that in the space of two or three years he will want to lay the first stone. It is not said that it is in La Maura, even if today it is ahead of the other proposals”. These are the words to the microphones of TvPlay by the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana regarding yesterday’s meeting with Gerry Cardinale, owner of AC Milan, who came to Milan to talk about the new Rossoneri stadium.

the maura — “From what Cardinale told me, if it’s at La Maura, it will only be Milan’s stadium. With Inter, despite being Marotta’s friend, I haven’t received requests for a meeting and as soon as they make themselves heard, I’ll listen to their proposals. Yesterday I told Cardinale: ‘Good idea on condition that Napoli beat Napoli in the Champions League, otherwise I’ll be against it’ (laughs, ed.) – continued Fontana -. Cardinale presented me with an idea that seems very good to me, I think that a discussion should be opened on this project, we should try to go into more detail, but it is certainly a positive thing. I can say that a large part of the park will remain as it is and this seems to me to be the most positive aspect. It is not possible say that it will be done 100%, but I think Cardinale’s proposal is beautiful and positive. I think the most wrong thing is to say yes or no a priori, we need to discuss”. See also Was it mocking Rayados? The controversial training of Tigres with their goalkeepers

inter — “Inter made a series of assessments, I’ve never spoken to the Nerazzurri on the hypothesis of a ground completely outside the center of Milan, near Rozzano, but I can’t say anything, I haven’t had any interlocutions – it was Fontana’s words – I believe that bureaucracy refers to all Italian public activity. three and a half years. I think cutting down on bureaucracy is fundamental above all for our teams who I think need the revenues from the stadium. We must try to de-bureaucratise all the administrative procedures”.

March 24 – 17:51

