‘Caballo’ Márquez, in scandal: they denounce aggression with a tank and rods

Ricardo the ‘Horse’ Márquez has once again been reviewed in the media, but not because of his sporting exploits but because of a possible attack on the press officer of Unión Magdalenaa situation that would have occurred before the eyes of all his teammates and the coaching staff.

The ‘Horse’ Márquez loses control

Ricardo Márquez (right) is the scorer of the 2022-II League. Photo: Gustavo Pacheco. Dimayor/VizzorImage

The events would have occurred in practice this Wednesday, to which the press officer, Kevin Racedo, arrived, as usual, to make his videos, photos and informative material about the club.

The journalist would have demanded respect from the striker for his work, before which the footballer would have thrown a bucket full of water and one of the stakes used in training. It is said that a teammate had to intervene to stop the player.

“Márquez took one of the tanks used to store water and, without hesitating, threw it at the communicator’s head. Not being enough, he grabbed the rods with which the grass is maintained to hit Racedo“says the Barranquilla newspaper ‘El Heraldo’.

Meanwhile, the alleged victim only commented on his social networks: “In life, for everything, you have to be a good person and a good professional.”

In life for everything you have to be a good person and a good professional. —Kevin Racedo Franco (@KevinRacedo) March 23, 2023

