‘Caballo’ Márquez, in scandal: they denounce aggression with a tank and rods

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ricardo Marquez
Roger Urieles – Archive EL TIEMPO
Ricardo Marquez
The Unión Magdalena player would have lost all his temper.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Ricardo the ‘Horse’ Márquez has once again been reviewed in the media, but not because of his sporting exploits but because of a possible attack on the press officer of Unión Magdalenaa situation that would have occurred before the eyes of all his teammates and the coaching staff.
The ‘Horse’ Márquez loses control
The events would have occurred in practice this Wednesday, to which the press officer, Kevin Racedo, arrived, as usual, to make his videos, photos and informative material about the club.
The journalist would have demanded respect from the striker for his work, before which the footballer would have thrown a bucket full of water and one of the stakes used in training. It is said that a teammate had to intervene to stop the player.
“Márquez took one of the tanks used to store water and, without hesitating, threw it at the communicator’s head. Not being enough, he grabbed the rods with which the grass is maintained to hit Racedo“says the Barranquilla newspaper ‘El Heraldo’.
Meanwhile, the alleged victim only commented on his social networks: “In life, for everything, you have to be a good person and a good professional.”
In life for everything you have to be a good person and a good professional.
—Kevin Racedo Franco (@KevinRacedo) March 23, 2023
More news
SPORTS
*With Soccer
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Caballo #Márquez #scandal #denounce #aggression #tank #rods
Leave a Reply