The lawyer of the Fonda Milagros court, Francisco Adán, denied this Monday that an order to cease activity was imposed on the premises, in which 13 people lost their lives after a fire, contrary to what was stated by the City Council, and assured that “the fire that caused the fire occurred in the attached nightclub, Teatre.”

Speaking to the media from an area close to where the tragedy took place, Adán explained that, according to what his client, the owner of Fonda Milagros, told him, “the premises had a license, although the documentation was inside.” of the premises and it has burned.

He also indicated that “less than a year ago the Inspection requested two modifications from the owner of Fonda Milagros that were made.” Specifically, as he points out, “the City Council informed him that two fire doors were missing and that he had to remove a flammable object. There was also a modification in terms of soundproofing.

“The City Council knows perfectly well that the premises were operating and at no time has my client received notification of the termination of the license, according to the information they transmitted to me,” commented the lawyer, who also said that “the premises complied with all the security requirements.

He explained that “the premises initially operated with a license that belonged to Teatre, where, in his words, the fire originated.” “We have seen a series of videos where Teatre used cold fire cannons that night, at a ‘Remember’ party, which, due to circumstances that we do not know, rise too high and can affect the electrical wiring,” he said.

“It just so happens that these cannons are produced in an area where the first flames occur,” said the lawyer, who asked “to let the specialists and the police work,” who are the ones who “are going to tell us where the fire originates.” ».

For Adán, “the problem that arises is that the license documentation is inside the premises and has been burned.” Likewise, the lawyer admitted that “he has not been able to see any paper related to this information, so he will have to see at the City Council who has signed and who has not signed that cessation.”