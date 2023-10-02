The race for the 2023/2024 Golden Boot is underway, with the best scorers on the old continent competing to win one of the most prestigious individual awards in football. Norwegian attacker Erling Halaand won the award in his first season at Manchester City.
But today we are not going to talk about the players who are candidates to win this award, but rather about how the scoring system works to win the Golden Boot. To win this award, only the goals scored are taken into account. for each player in their domestic league. Although not all goals do not count the same. How does it work then? Go for it:
They are the 5 leagues with the best coefficient in the UEFA ranking. In the case of elite European leagues, each goal scored by a player is worth two points. These leagues that feature this scoring system are the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, LaLiga EA Sports and Ligue 1.
More news about the great scorers
The next scoring scale is 1.5 points. The leagues that have this scoring system are those that range from sixth to twenty-first according to the UEFA classification criteria, where among other leagues are the Primeira Liga, the Eredivise or the Russian Premier League.
For all leagues below the top 21, each goal scored by players will be worth one point. Here we find leagues like the Danish one or the Irish one.
This scoring system has not always been like this, from the birth of this tournament in 1967 until 1991, this trophy was given to the top scorer on the continent, regardless of the league in which the goals were scored, but over time Over the years this changed.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Golden #Boot #scoring #work #Europes #leagues