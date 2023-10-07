She was killed with six gunshots by two men on a motorbike: followers shocked by the news of the young influencer’s death

The news of the young woman’s death influencers shocked all his many followers. Samynha Silva lost her life while leaving a club at night, together with some of her friends.

The police have opened an investigation file and from a first reconstruction of what happened, it emerged that the influencer lost his life after several gunshots. The officers are looking for two men on a motorbike, but so far they have not been able to track them down. Even the motive is still shrouded in mystery. It is not clear whether the target of the two criminals was Samynha Silva or whether it was a mistake or mistaken identity. Perhaps the young girl was in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

The followers are shocked, they wanted to remember the influencer on the web with numerous condolence messages. Samynha had become a web star, a girl of Portuguese origins aged just 21, who had already achieved an incredible number of followers on Instagram.

She defined herself as a dreamer, someone who always saw the positive side of life, optimistic and smiling. With her photos of her, she managed to conquer and involve all her followers. She was the mother of a two year old child.

On the night of her death, the 21-year-old had gone out for an evening with friends and they went to a club. After leaving the club, they were ready to go home. The woman had just gotten on a friend’s motorbike when another motorbike approached them, forcing them to pull over. Faced with the refusal, the criminals opened fire on the 21-year-old, breaking her life with six gunshots.

The alarm was immediately raised to the emergency services. Health workers rushed to the scene and tried to do everything possible, but for the web star there was nothing left to do.