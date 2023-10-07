Saturday, October 7, 2023, 10:37



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The new range of Nissan Ventus Campers is available, initially, for the Primastar and Townstar models with the aim of satisfying the needs of the most adventurous customers. The new Ventus range presents an interior and exterior design with numerous exclusive details.

This new range of campers, fully equipped and with all the Nissan technology, has all the necessary elements to make you feel at home on adventures. Available in two versions: Luxury 3.0, for the most demanding customers, and Mid Camper, for those customers looking for comfort but without giving up anything, the new Camper Ventus range makes you feel as if you were at home. It also has connectivity elements that allow access to a connected universe through Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

For some time now, the camper sector has been experiencing exponential growth. Every year, registrations of these vehicles increase. According to data from the Spanish Association of Caravaning Industry and Commerce (Aseicar), during 2022 this market grew by more than 30%. Since the pandemic, this type of leisure or lifestyle has become even more popular as it involves a greater connection with nature and a disconnection from life in cities and daily tasks. Industry estimates are that this segment will continue to grow in the coming years.