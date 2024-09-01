São Paulo newspaper will do as Poder360, which is already publishing from Portugal on the network banned by Moraes

The newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper informed this Sunday (1st September 2024) that international correspondents will be responsible for publishing posts on the media outlet’s profiles on X (ex-Twitter).

THE Sheet made this decision after STF minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of the social network in Brazil. The blocking of access to X began in the early hours of Saturday (31 August), but many users are still able to use the platform – it is not possible to know exactly who is using a VPN.

“The most important news from Brazil and the world will be shared on the newspaper’s profile on the platform by correspondents. Moraes’ decision applies only to Brazil; access to X is free in the countries where the correspondents are based.”says the newspaper.

Earlier, the Poder360 had announced the same decision. The digital newspaper’s team in Lisbon (Portugal) will be responsible from this Sunday (September 1st) for sharing updates on the digital newspaper’s profile on X – the post has its origin identified by the IP of the computer where it was published, and the record is identifiable on the machine used.

