When the phone rings, everyone becomes alert in the ‘brain’ of the mission that combats piracy in the Indian Ocean. “Operation Atalanta?” responds a young Serbian officer thousands of kilometers away, at the mission headquarters located at the Rota base, in Cádiz. He then asks without pause a whole series of details that could be crucial in the following hours: name of the ship? Color? Position?… And another key question, does the ship have a citadel? That is the name of the colloquially known as ‘panic rooms’, the rooms where the crew can take refuge if the ship is taken over by pirates. If all precautions have been taken, this cabin must be provided with food for several days, a ship’s command system and communications. But this is not always the case and that makes the work of the rescuers difficult. The last time this sequence took place was on December 5. The alert was given by the Puntland Maritime Police Force because a Chinese fishing boat had been kidnapped off the coast of Somalia. The Spanish frigate Santa María was in the area, which immediately set course for the position to monitor the ship and control the activity of the pirates. Ten days later, the fishing boat is still in the hands of its assailants, who are retaining a crew of 18 people on board. In total, during the year 2024, there have been 46 cases of piracy in the “very extensive” Atalanta area of ​​operations, which includes the Gulf of Aden, the Somali Basin, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Suez and the Gulf of Aqaba. The mission was launched by the European Union in 2008 to provide maritime security in the area, a crucial place for the world economy due to the passage of merchant ships and a common work area for fishing vessels. The more than fifteen years of this operation can be summarized “in a success story”: from more than 200 attacks annually more than a decade ago to its virtual disappearance in 2023. Standard Related News If Navantia signs a new contract with Saudi Arabia to the construction of three new Pilar De la Cuesta corvettes They will be equal to the five Avante 2200 vessels already delivered to the country and will generate up to 2,000 jobs in the bay of CádizIn fact, pirate raids had become something residual until a year ago, when the raiders took advantage of the instability in the Middle East region to resume their criminal activity and go to sea again. And although sometimes they are successful and manage to take control of a ship until they collect a ransom or are repelled, there are several missions that closely monitor their activity until they have managed to “stop this increase in assaults in its tracks,” according to the report. mission commander, Spanish Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva. This year, up to 62 pirates have been brought to the disposal of the judicial authorities: 35 by the Indian Navy, another 21 by Puntland and six more by Atalanta. On everyone’s mind is the kidnapping of the Basque tuna boat Alakrana at several miles off the coast of Somalia in 2009. The 36 members of its crew – 16 of them Spanish – were held for 47 days before their release. That event was experienced closely by frigate captain Salvador Moreno, then chief of operations of the frigate Canarias, which was deployed in the Indian Ocean at the time of the kidnapping and was able to arrest two of the pirates, who were later tried by the Court. National and sentenced to 439 years in prison. Five months of mission Moreno is now commander of the frigate Reina Sofía, which in February of next year will sail once again towards Indian Ocean waters after a few intense months of preparation. Moored at the Rota base, the ship is undergoing final preparations before embarking on a mission in which its 180-strong crew will be immersed for the next five months. They will be joined by another 50 people in charge of managing the specific means that must be embarked to be prepared for the mission: an SH60 helicopter, Special Naval Warfare units and a team of Scan Eagle drones. Also an anti-drone team, vital in the current scenario of attacks by Houthi groups from Yemen. A Soviet AK-47 assault rifle, seized in a pirate raid in 2012, hangs in the officers’ chamber. from the Joint Operations Center (JOC), on the first floor of the headquarters at the Rota base. From there, all ships in the area are monitored, classified according to a risk index that makes it possible to control any anomalous activity that triggers alarms. When there is a kidnapping with hostages, a complex diplomatic and military process is launched until the ship is released, which sometimes requires boarding from Atalanta ships. For this decision, many variables are taken into account, such as the opinion of the country of the ship, that of the nation to which the boarding forces belong, the capabilities available, whether the hostages are safe,…The vice admiral Villanueva managed to coordinate all this sudoku of conditions in less than 24 hours last May to board the Liberian-flagged Basilisk, although when they took the ship the pirates had managed to flee only half an hour before. What they were able to do was rescue the crew, who had been locked in a room without supplies. “Piracy can be suppressed but not eradicated,” acknowledges the head of the operation, who explains that the pirates are usually led by two professional criminals who are followed by other young people deceived by the lack of opportunities. “Of course, they are always well armed,” adds Vice Admiral Villanueva from his operations room.

#Operation #Atalanta #merchant #ship #kidnapped #pirates