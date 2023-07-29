After the trio in the individual competition Volpi, Errigo, Favaretto and Palumbo overcome Japan in the semifinals and will defend the title conquered a year ago
After the trio in the individual event, Italy in the women’s foil is in the running for gold in the team event as well. Alice Volpi, Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto and Francesca Palumbo will take to the platform at 5pm against France to defend the title won a year ago (with the same line-up). And they will do it after two matches won without history.
The challenge
—
In the quarterfinals, the Azzurri overwhelmed Germany 45-23, in the semifinals another assault without history: Japan surrendered 43-30. On both occasions, the challenges were opened by an overwhelming Arianna Errigo, who inaugurated the two bouts without suffering any hits. In the semifinal only Francesca Palumbo closed with a negative balance, but by then the match was largely decided.
July 29 – 1.50pm
