In the last day of assaults, no medals will arrive for the Azzurri. The sabers had been eliminated yesterday in the round of 16

Francesco Maletto Cazzullo

Thus ends, with a disappointment, our fencing World Cup. In front of a grandstand of the stadium that has never been so full, if you want to attend the match you have to stand, the Azzurri foil players — Tommaso Marini, Alessio Foconi, Daniele Garozzo, Filippo Macchi — started well but were then stopped (45-40 ) to the quarterfinals from Hong Kong of the Olympic champion Cheung Ka Long and now they will be engaged in the draw from fifth to eighth place.

the budget — It closes with a balance of 10 medals: 4 golds (Alice Volpi, Tommaso Marini, female foil, male épée), 4 silvers (Arianna Errigo, Alberta Santuccio, Davide Di Veroli, female épée) and 2 bronzes (Martina Favaretto and Mara Navarria ), and with a bitter finish. See also "Fencing" participates in the Asian Championship

The controversy — Leading up to the seventh of nine bouts, the Azzurri collapsed in the last two fractions with Tommaso Marini suffering a -9 (from 35-27 to 39-40) and Daniele Garozzo closing with a -4 which condemns the Azzurri to the draw less prestigious. The Hong Kong staff went to cheer under the grandstand and unleashed the boos of the public, immediately sedated by the Azzurri athletes. In the semifinals, the United States-China and Japan-Hong Kong will compete.

July 30, 2023 (change July 30, 2023 | 1:03 pm)

