I am several “thousands” of the forces of the Wagner Group who have established themselves in the military camp of Tsel, in Belarus since mid-Julyprobably without much of the heavy weapons they carried in Ukraine. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in its latest update. Showing some satellite images of the camp taken in recent weeks, the ministry reports that there are about 300 tents and 200 vehicles in Tsel, mostly trucks and minibuses, while there are reportedly a few armored vehicles.

“It is unclear what happened to the heavy equipment used by Wagner in Ukraine. There is a realistic possibility that she was forced to hand her over to the Russian military“, continues the British ministry, specifying that the Wagner’s ability to acquire heavy weapons will be “a key factor” for its future combat effectiveness.