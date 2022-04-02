The panic is great when Foeke Booy (59) suddenly becomes deaf and blind. It turns out to be a cerebral infarction. What follows is an uncertain time, full of emotion and fear. The former striker of PEC Zwolle and former coach of Go Ahead Eagles has now recovered and is looking forward to tomorrow’s IJsselderby. ,,I have been so lucky”, says the current technical director of Cambuur.

