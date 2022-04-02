Already extended from Formula 1 racing cars to production cars, the Aston Martin-Ferrari challenge is destined to be enriched with a new chapter dedicated to the most exclusive road cars. In fact, a new mid-engined sports car will soon arrive, a configuration that represents the favorite hunting ground of historic rivals, namely Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini. It will be hybrid and will position itself at the base of the Aston Martin range. The rumors come from Autocar, which brings an update compared to the trident of super sports cars exhibited at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It was composed of the Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept, flanked by the equally futuristic Valkyrie and Valhalla. The first has already gone into production, while in 2024 the Valhalla is expected to be powered by the same 730 HP V8 of the Amg Gt Series. According to the British press, 2023 should be the good year for the debut of a sports car, the daughter of a project significantly modified compared to the concept shown in Geneva. Starting from the name, according to what the new owner Lawrence Stroll would have declared.