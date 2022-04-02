Already extended from Formula 1 racing cars to production cars, the Aston Martin-Ferrari challenge is destined to be enriched with a new chapter dedicated to the most exclusive road cars. In fact, a new mid-engined sports car will soon arrive, a configuration that represents the favorite hunting ground of historic rivals, namely Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini. It will be hybrid and will position itself at the base of the Aston Martin range. The rumors come from Autocar, which brings an update compared to the trident of super sports cars exhibited at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It was composed of the Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept, flanked by the equally futuristic Valkyrie and Valhalla. The first has already gone into production, while in 2024 the Valhalla is expected to be powered by the same 730 HP V8 of the Amg Gt Series. According to the British press, 2023 should be the good year for the debut of a sports car, the daughter of a project significantly modified compared to the concept shown in Geneva. Starting from the name, according to what the new owner Lawrence Stroll would have declared.
new aston martin: engine
–
The recent corporate restructuring that took place in Aston Martin with the change of ownership would be at the basis of the change of direction on some key points of the initial project. Like the V6 engine originally planned on the Vanquish, replaced by the V8 shared with the Amg GT63 Coupe. On the German, it delivers about 640 hp, to be added to the about 200 supplied by the electrical part. The overall power should reach 830 horsepower, the same as the Ferrari 296 GTB, whose hybrid powertrain is however based on a new V6 engine. The setting of the new Aston Martin will be from Gran Turismo, but the dynamism will be elevated to the rank of purebred sportsman also thanks to an aerodynamic kit inherited from Valkyrie for maximum cornering grip. In addition to the low weight of 1,500 kg due to the carbon fiber structure.
