Unlike Club Atlético Boca Juniors, which will play its 12th Copa Libertadores de América final in search of lifting its seventh title, its rival Fluminense is not a constant competitor for the title: it will only play its second Libertadores final.
Flu is the Brazilian team that has played the fewest finals among those who have entered the series for the title: the most successful clubs from that country in this Cup are San Pablo (3 titles and 3 runners-up), Palmeiras (same record), Gremio (3 titles and 2 runners-up), Santos (same record) and Flamengo (3 titles and 1 runner-up).
The only defining confrontation he played Fluminense was in the 2008 Libertadores, falling with the Quito Leaguewhich in 2023 was crowned in the Copa Sudamericana, beating Fortaleza on penalties in the final.
In the first leg in Quito, they were surprised, being beaten 4-2. For the return leg at the Maracaná, a surprise was expected and they won 3-1 to tie the aggregate. However, they lost 3-1 on penalties, where Dario Conca, Thiago Neves and Washington failed for Flu.
|
YEAR
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
2008
|
LEAGUE OF QUITO
|
OVERALL 5-5 (LOST 1-3 ON PENALTIES)
|
2023
|
MOUTH
|
TO CONFIRM
Although history is often left aside, it is logical to think that Boca will come out better if we take into account the club’s experience in playing these types of matches.
In addition, other Xeneize compatriots have enjoyed the legendary Maracaná stadium, where the match will be played: the most notable is Independiente, the current King of Cups, who had the enormous luxury of doing the Olympic round there twice.
How did the Argentine teams fare in the Libertadores finals against the Brazilians? The record is favorable for the Argentines, who are up nine to six. The last time they played, however, Flamengo beat River, in 2019.
But Boca will not be able to trust itself, since Flu is one of the ‘big four of Rio de Janeiro’, along with Flamengo (its rival), Botafogo and Vasco Da Gama. He was the top winner of the Carioca Championship in the 20th Century and his showcases are full of titles if we take into account the local level. Now he must show it at a continental level.
