Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/20/2024 – 23:19

In a very busy match, Fluminense drew 1-1 with Internacional, this Tuesday (20) at the Sesc Campestre stadium, in Porto Alegre, to be in second place in Series A1 (first division) of the Brazilian Championship Women's football.

End of the game. With a goal from Camila Pini, the #GuerreirasDoFluzão draw 1-1 with Internacional and remain undefeated in the @brfeminino! We return to the field on Sunday, against Grêmio, away from home. COME ON, FLUZÃO! pic.twitter.com/HFTA8aD9gp — Fluminense Women's Football (@FluminenseFCFem) March 21, 2024

Playing at home, the Gurias Coloradas didn't even need a minute of the ball rolling to open the scoring, thanks to a good play by Letícia Monteiro. However, the Guerreiras do Fluzão managed to equalize just before the break, in the 46th minute of the first half, with midfielder Camila Pin. With the result, Fluminense reached the same 4 points as leader São Paulo, but with a worse goal difference.

Also this Tuesday, Palmeiras drew 2-2 with Bragantino in a match played in Santana de Parnaíba. Massa Bruta opened up a two-goal lead thanks to striker Laís' eye for goal, but Amanda Gutierres scored on two occasions to give the scorer final numbers.

Emotion until the end and a great game between Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras! That's it @BRFeminino! pic.twitter.com/hBB77dKmq4 — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) March 20, 2024

The only team to triumph this Tuesday was Santos, who, even as visitors, counted on goals from Carol Baiana, Thaisinha and Narváez to beat Atlético-MG 3-1 and take 3rd place in the standings. Anny Marabá scored the goal of honor for the Avengers, who occupy the last place in the table.

Round opening

The 2nd round began last Tuesday (19) with São Paulo's 4-0 victory over Avaí/Kindermann, Ferroviária's 2-0 triumph over Real Brasília and Cruzeiro's 2-1 victory. about Flamengo.

Big victory for the group! The first of the season! We keep looking for more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dNgAvTV16O — São Paulo Feminino (@SaoPauloFC_Fem) March 19, 2024

Upcoming matches

Next Thursday (21st) the two matches of the 2nd round will be played: Botafogo and Grêmio, starting at 3 pm (Brasília time) at the Nilton Santos stadium, and Corinthians and América-MG, starting at 7:30 pm at Parque São Jorge .