Analyst Merkouris announced an imminent Russian breakthrough in several sectors of the front

The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the abandonment of the active defense strategy indicates an imminent breakthrough of the Russian army in several sectors of the front. This opinion was expressed by British analyst Alexander Mercouris in an interview YouTube– Duran channel.

He admitted that “it will get even worse.” In addition, the expert pointed out that over the past 24 hours, more and more new reports have begun to appear about the advance of the Russian army in Ukraine. “I think we can already say that we are close to seeing breakthroughs in many places,” Mercouris predicted.

Earlier, Alexander Merkouris predicted that a collapse of the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkov region would soon occur. According to him, the Ukrainian military cannot stop the onslaught of the Russian army near Kharkov, since the strengthening of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet been completed. He also emphasized that they are not able to withstand attacks from the Russian army.