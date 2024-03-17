Destination of thousands of migrants who leave their lands in search of a better life, the United States is one of the countries that receives the most foreigners in the world, and Florida is the third state that welcomed the most immigrants during the month of February.

Hospitality is an important value for the inhabitants of the Sunshine State, accustomed to receiving immigrants from different regions, but mainly Latin Americans. The change in immigration policies carried out by the administration of current President Joe Biden has been reflected in recent years in the increase in immigration.

In all the country, During the month of February, the largest number of refugees admitted came from Congo, Syria and Afghanistan, countries in emergency situations due to internal conflicts. In Florida, despite the notable number of citizens of these countries who arrived in the area, the largest number of immigrants were Venezuelanswith 233 officially accepted.

Below was Syriawith fifty-five citizens accepted, then Afghanistan (forty-seven), Colombia (forty-three citizens) and in fifth place Guatemala, with thirty-six immigrants welcomed. Since the beginning of the fiscal year, in October 2023he state received 501 Venezuelan refugees314 from Syria, 151 from Nicaragua, 117 from the Republic of the Congo and 113 from Guatemala.

Unlike Florida, In the entire country they accepted 2,426 citizens from the Congo, 1,299 from Afghanistan and 1,230 from Venezuela in the month of February alone, while since the beginning of the fiscal year, 9,929 citizens of the Congo arrived, the country that contributed the most immigrants.

During his tenure, Donald Trump imposed a limit on the number of refugees the country accepted at a total of 15,000 immigrants. The arrival of the Democrats changed the country's politics, so they raised the number in the first instance to 25,000. However, the number saw a considerable increase in the last year, exceeding 60,000 immigrants, according to data from the local media. Tampa News Channel 8.

Which states receive the most immigrants in the United States?

In recent years, immigration to Florida has increased considerably, becoming During the month of February 2024, the third state that received the most refugees in its territory (554), only behind Texas (1,062) and California (572).

The situation is different from previous years in which, despite being an important destination for many migrants, the state was not among those that received the most foreigners. For example, in a 2022 report by InsiderMonkey It is reflected that California was the region with the highest percentage of people in an irregular situation (7.63 percent of illegal immigrants), followed by Nevada (a rate of 7.4 percent) and Texas (6.77 percent).