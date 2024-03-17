Chelsea faced Leicester this Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Both teams were looking for a place in the semifinals and the Blues finally won, with a 4 to 2 score for the heart attack that had everything.
After this match, the Blues go to the national team break where Pochettino will have to continue working for his team to find consistency and manage to climb positions in the Premier League table. Let's see what the London team's next matches will be.
The first match for Pochettino's team after the national team break will be the visit of a team that is second to last in the standings, so they are forced to add victories if they want to have a chance of achieving salvation, so the match will be demanding for the blues.
In the first round match, Chelsea had to overcome the initial 1-0 deficit but ended up beating their rival (1-4).
The London team will open the month of April with an English football classic against a great team that is also not going through its best moment: Manchester United. The red devils They are having a better campaign than Chelsea, but they are still very far from the level that is expected of them.
Their goal is to qualify for European competitions and to achieve this they cannot afford a puncture, as there is great competition.
After hosting United, Chelsea will visit the bottom of the Premier League. Pochettino's team is obliged to get the three points from this match, against a team that has a very difficult time saving itself, and that truly has nothing to lose, so it will not be an easy match for the blues.
In a crucial Premier League clash, 11th-placed Chelsea take on Everton, fighting close to relegation on Matchday 33. Both teams will be desperate for three points to improve their position in the table and secure vital momentum down the stretch. it's from the season.
On the 34th matchday of the Premier League, Chelsea will visit the Falmer Stadium to face Brighton. At the moment, both teams are separated by just three points, making it a crucial match in both teams' objectives to climb positions in the Premier.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Burnley
|
March 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
April 4
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
April 7
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
April 15
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
April 10th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
