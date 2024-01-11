Escambia County schools, located in northwest Florida, were embroiled in controversy after removing more than 2,800 books from its libraries, including dictionaries, in response to the controversial law HB 1069 promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis. This measure has raised concerns about freedom of expression and access to information in the education system.

Recently passed HB 1069 gives Florida residents the right to demand the removal of books depicting sexual conduct, which has led to a comprehensive review of the materials available in school libraries. In an attempt to speed up the process, the school board has adopted an emergency rule, resulting in the temporary closure of many libraries while verification is completed.

Among the removed books are dictionaries, encyclopedias, thesauri and various popular works, which has generated astonishment and criticism, considering that these resources are fundamental for the learning and academic development of students. The irony of excluding dictionaries to supposedly protect children has been pointed out by the educational community and public opinion.

Florida schools carry out exhaustive review of bibliographic materials

Staff at each school follow a rigorous protocol to determine if a book should be retained., and it has been revealed that a right-wing website, “Book Looks”, has been used as justification in the review process. This situation has led to the elimination of classic works, biographies, and novels of various genres, limiting the diversity of perspectives and knowledge that students can access.

Despite concerns raised by the community, Governor DeSantis has dismissed concerns about removing books, arguing that the law seeks to protect children from inappropriate content. However, data reveals that both Escambia County and Orange County have removed hundreds of books from school libraries, raising even more questions about the true intent of the legislation.

(We also recommend: DeSantis and Haley warn of problems if Trump is chosen as a presidential candidate)

Lawsuits Filed by Penguin Random House, Authors and PEN America Challenge HB 1069, Alleging Violation of the First Amendment

The situation has escalated to a legal level, with lawsuits filed by Penguin Random House, authors, parents, and PEN America. The allegations center on the alleged violation of the First Amendment and the imposition of an orthodoxy of opinion by the school board. A major legal hearing is scheduled to address this case, where Florida's attorney general will argue that the school board has the power to ban books for any reason.

The novel argument about the purpose of school libraries has generated an intense debate about the balance between the protection of children and the guarantee of constitutional rights. The legal hearing will determine the future course of the situation in Escambia County, leaving the educational community and society at large awaiting a verdict that could have lasting implications on the state's educational system.