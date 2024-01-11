Yemen | Politico: EU plans to send ships to the Red Sea

According to documents seen by Politico, the new EU operation stretching from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf could begin as early as the end of February.

European Union plans to send at least three warships to the Red Sea to protect cargo ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Tells about it Politico-lehti referring to the documents of the European External Action Service that he saw.

According to documents seen by Politico, the new EU operation stretching from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf could begin as early as the end of February.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday demanded an immediate end to the recent attacks on cargo ships by Yemen's Houthi rebels.