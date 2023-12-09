One of the favorite times of the year has arrived. The Christmas is approaching and the decoration in homes is preparing to enhance the spirit of the holidays, and among them the Christmas tree. However, those who opt for a natural option should pay attention if they do not want to have an unpleasant experience, according to a health care company. Florida.

Although many prefer to decorate the trees plastic, as they represent certain comforts, many more love the experience of buying a natural tree and fill the environment with the smell of pine. However, the company expert in pests Petri, alert that Christmas trees if they have insects and can end in an infestation.

The first clarification that the company makes is that the Christmas trees yes they can have some insects. However, he explains that the chances of finding some type of bug are much greater if the tree It is cut directly into the forest. This is because most of the lots that sell them have machines that are responsible for shaking them and then wrapping them in a net so they can be taken home, which in most cases eliminates the possibility of any type of animal hiding.

But there is not much reason to be alarmed either. Those stories that are often told about fleas invading the home after being transported from the tree They are far from reality. The truth is that, according to the control service of pestsThese are the insects that can hide.

Aphids. Little ones insects sap suckers found in most gardens and suck nutrients from the plant. bark adelgids Pine tree. insects purplish or yellow in color covered with a white material that is found especially in the Pine trees from North America and Europe. Psocids. insects soft-bodied that lie on the bark on the surface of the leaves and bite them. insects scaly. White plant parasites that suck nutrients. Bark beetles. These puncture trunks but do not pose a threat to furniture or wood in the home.

Tips to reduce the possibility of carrying insects on the Christmas tree

To reduce the chances that some type of plague can reach the home through Christmas tree, These are the tips from the experts: