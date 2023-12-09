Mash: dog handlers check a suspicious package left in a Moscow house

A suspicious package left by a man dressed as Father Frost at the entrance of a residential building in the center of Moscow frightened the residents. Telegram channel reports this Mash.

It is clarified that the specified house is located on Shabolovka Street. The apartment next to which the package was found was previously rented by one of the military officers. Now other people live there.

The unknown find is being checked by dog ​​handlers.

