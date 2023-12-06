This time of year, people living in the United States check the weather forecast more frequently. It is a period in which winter begins to appear and the end of the year events They require good weather to enjoy. This happens even in Florida, a state that is not particularly known for registering very low temperatures, but this week a cold front seems to arrive to change the plans of the locals.

Weather in Miami

In Miamithis Wednesday during the day an approximate temperature of 22 ºC is recorded, which At night it will drop to 13 ºCaccording to El Canal del clima. For the rest of the week, the thermometer shows somewhat similar numbers, but a little higher:

Thursday: minimum of 20 ºC and maximum of 24 ºC Friday: minimum of 22 ºC and maximum of 25 ºC Saturday: minimum of 23 ºC and maximum of 26 ºC Sunday: minimum of 17 ºC and maximum of 26 ºC

Weather in Fort Lauderdale



In Fort Lauderdale, temperatures are quite similar to those of Miami, with a temperate climate during the day and somewhat cooler at night. For example, this Wednesday the daytime thermometer marks 22 ºC and when the sun goes down it will touch 13 ºC. Furthermore, as in the city of the sun, There is a high chance of rain on Sunday.

Thursday: minimum of 20 ºC and maximum of 24 ºC Friday: minimum of 22 ºC and maximum of 25 ºC Saturday: minimum of 23 ºC and maximum of 27 ºC Sunday: minimum of 17 ºC and maximum of 27 ºC

Weather in Orlando

Orlando will record steeper lows, especially this Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Today, with 18 ºC during the day, at night it will be 8 ºC. Rain chances are also high for the last day of the week.

Thursday: minimum of 13 ºC and maximum of 22 ºC Friday: minimum of 16 ºC and maximum of 24 ºC Saturday: minimum of 19 ºC and maximum of 27 ºC Sunday: minimum of 11 ºC and maximum of 18 ºC

Orlando weather for the rest of the week as winter approaches Photo: Instagram @visitorlando

Weather in Jacksonville

Further north in Florida, in Jacksonville, the thermal amplitude is greater, with the lowest minimum floor for next Sunday, probably because of the rain. This Wednesday, the air feels fresh, with 16 ºC during the day and only 5 ºC at night.

Thursday: minimum of 9 ºC and maximum of 18 ºC Friday: minimum of 14 ºC and maximum of 21 ºC Saturday: minimum of 18 ºC and maximum of 25 ºC Sunday: minimum of 6 ºC and maximum of 23 ºC

Weather in Tallahassee



Of the most important cities in Florida, Tallahassee will have the most hostile lows for the rest of the week. The lowest can be felt on this Wednesday night, with 2 ºC in the air.