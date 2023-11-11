Open war between Real Madrid and LaLiga. Florentino Pérez’s speech during the Chamartín club members’ assembly served to stage the white president’s charge against the policy of the club employers and its leader, Javier Tebas.

«LaLiga and its latest actions against Madrid are of such severity that they seek to attack the club’s personal assets. We are 100,000 members and we suffer from it. They have tried everything. First, expropriate 11% of our audiovisual rights in 50 years and then, change the Sports Law to disqualify presidents… and it is not necessary to have much imagination to know who they wanted to put in,” said the white president before the partners of the club.

What's more, Florentino Pérez even talked about a lobby that intended to attack Real Madrid's assets. «LaLiga contacted a lobby to expropriate Madrid's assets and, in the process, disqualify us. "I want to thank the political parties, mainly the two largest, for understanding us and not supporting us," he said. Likewise, he attacked the agreement with CVC that was signed by all LaLiga clubs except Real Madrid itself, Barça and Athletic, and which since its adoption has maintained a clear split in the elite of Spanish football. «With CVC they sought to take away 11% of our audiovisual rights for half a century without us knowing. We found out through the press and because honest people informed us. This operation was great business for its manager and a disgrace for football. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic refused, we pointed out that this was illegal. And right there they reported changes that are also illegal and we point them out despite not being accepted," considered the top leader of Madrid. Florentino Pérez was also tough on UEFA and the new Champions League format for next season, raising the defense of the Super League. All this in an assembly in which it was decided to give his name to the Valdebebas Sports City and in which the appointment of Pirri as honorary president of Madrid was confirmed after the death of Amancio Amaro, his predecessor in office. LaLiga's response was immediate and Javier Tebas responded to the Madrid president's speech with a forceful message on social media, in which he accused him of spreading "very serious lies about LaLiga." «He lies about the increase in the president's salary, no increase; lies about the transparency of LaLiga; "He lies about the expropriation of television rights… The only thing that this speech reflects is his increasingly unbridled messianism, where he wants everything to revolve around what he thinks," said the LaLiga president.

