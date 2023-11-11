End the war in the Gaza Strip, increase humanitarian entry into the enclave and ensure that Israel is held accountable for its “massive crimes” were the demands of the heads of state from 57 Arab and Muslim-majority countries at the emergency summit held this Saturday in Riyadh.

This was agreed in the final declaration issued at the end of the meeting, held in the face of what they denounced as the “silence” and “double standards” of Western countries when condemning Israel’s “collective punishment” campaign against Gaza. , which has already resulted in more than 11,000 deaths and has plunged the enclave into a humanitarian catastrophe.

The words of disappointment once again took hold of the Arab and Muslim leaders, who at this meeting conspired to take action and take concrete steps, starting with call on the UN Security Council to urgently issue a binding resolution to end the war.

In the declaration, the countries rejected that the war started after the attacks by the Islamist group Hamas that left 1,200 dead in Israel on October 7 was classified as an exercise in “self-defense” or “justified under any pretext.”

They also asked the attorney general of the International Criminal Court to “comply with the investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity.” committed” by the Jewish State not only in Gaza but “in the entire occupied territory”, while they demanded that the West “stop exporting weapons” to Israel.

In this sense, they asked to investigate the use of white phosphorus against Gaza and southern Lebanon, in addition to carrying out an investigation into the nuclear arsenal that Israel would have, something that has raised alarms after the recent statements of an Israeli minister who suggested as possibility of a nuclear attack on Gaza.

Emergency summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh. Photo: AFP/ Presidency of Iran

The end of the war, however, would not mean the end of this entrenched conflict, exacerbated by more than half a century of Israeli occupation and a blockade of almost two decades on the Gaza Strip, which before the conflict was already classified by the UN as the largest open-air prison in the world.

Hence The final declaration states that the only way to peace is the creation of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as the capital, the solution most agreed upon by the international community but which has been abandoned over the years.

“We affirm that neither Israel nor any of the countries in the region will enjoy security and peace without the Palestinians enjoying it and recovering all their plundered rights,” the countries warned in the final statement.

To that end, The document also stipulates the convening of an international peace conference “as soon as possible” to launch a process “credible and based on international law” to end “the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.”

And another of the common points that these countries shared was that of hold Israel responsible for “the continuation of the conflict and its worsening”, while they considered the occupation of the Palestinian territories “a threat to regional and international security and stability.”

Summit of leaders in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), to address the conflict in Gaza. Photo: Efe/ Presidency of Iran

Who participated in the meeting in Arabia?

The most prominent heads of state in the region attended the summit, such as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi; the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan; the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; or Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as a large number of leaders from Muslim-majority Asian countries.

But personalities who arouse some resentment among the Arabs also appeared, such as the president of Syria, Bashar al Assad, and the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisí, who made his first visit to Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the summit.

Both had points in their speeches that distanced themselves from the general tone of condemnation: while Raisí called for arming the Palestinians to confront Israel, Al Assad assured that the initial attack by Hamas imposed a “new reality” in the Middle East and opened ” political doors that had been closed for decades.

Palestinians evacuated to the south of the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, their interventions had great expectations because both countries are part of the informal anti-Israel alliance led by Iran and calling itself the Islamic Resistance, which brings together the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels in Yemen and the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq.

And the consequences of the conflict in Gaza are also one of the main concerns in the Middle East, where Israel and Hezbollah are trading attacks and the Houthis are launching drones and missiles, while pro-Iran groups in Syria and Iraq do the same despite military responses from Israel and the US.

Al Sisi warned in his speech: “Neglect in stopping the war in Gaza can cause the conflict to expand.”

EFE