On Monday of last week, minutes before going on the air in the program “Come joy” from TV Azteca, the television host Ricardo Casares suffered a heart attack. When this happened, he met his friend Patricio Borghetti, who helped him and took him urgently to the nearest hospital to the television station's facilities. Later, it was announced that the former presenter of “Ventaneando” He had a heart attack due to a clogged coronary artery..

Last weekend, in the program “Cuéntamelo Ya!” from Televisa they made fun of Ricardo Casares and the heart attack he suffered. In the “Tu-vasos” section, television host Roxana Castellanos, characterized as “Deyanira Rubí”, along with Paul Stanley, mentioned having no idea who Ricardo is. In this program, the fragment of an interview that a reporter from “Ventaneando” did with Patricio Borghetti was shown, in which he narrates how he helped his friend after suffering a heart attack, “he is a hero without a cape who saved that guy's life.” Ricardo Casares,” said one of the presenters.

See also Liga MX: This is how the qualifying table remains after completing day 3 of the Clausura 2023 {{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

“And whoever saved his life, what whistles does he play?” asked another of the hosts of “Cuéntamelo Ya!”, to which Paul Stanley said: “he is one of the 400 hosts of 'Venga la Alegría'.” Those comments about Ricardo Casares were not liked by entertainment journalist Flor Rubio, who is part of “Venga la salud”.

In the program “Dulce y picosito”, Flor Rubio “exploded” against the hosts of “Cuéntamelo Ya!”, for having made fun of Ricardo Casares and his health problem. “They were unempathetic, rude, mocking the illness of a colleague who works in the media, he is a colleague who lived through an event in which he was on the brink of life and death, I understand that you make fun, but don't make fun about health, don't make fun of a person who was between life and death, I say it to Nino Canún's production, how disastrous they all are, don't allow that nonsense because it's not a comedy.

Besides, Ricardo Casareshost of “Come Joy” has already been discharged from the hospital and continues his recovery at home. “I arrived dying and today I leave full of life,” she expressed on her social networks. “To all my friends and family who have taught me to get ahead, to all the people who with their messages and love told me to get up, I am standing and the next round is for all of you. Thank you very much, I love you.”

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities