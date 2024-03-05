The National Electoral Center of Venezuela announced this Tuesday that the presidential elections will be held on July 28, the day of Hugo Chávez's birth. The electoral authority has made it public precisely today, the date on which the promoter of the political movement that has governed the country for more than two decades died. The exact date on the calendar, which the entire international community was waiting for, launches a complex and highly questioned electoral process, from which the main opposition, María Corina Machado, has been banned, to clear the way for President Nicolás Maduro. The campaign will take place between July 4 and 25.

