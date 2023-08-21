The president’s 10 broadcasts totaled 850,000 views on Facebook; result is timid compared to the views recorded by Bolsonaro on the same social network

The result of the strategy created by Secom (Secretary of Communication), headed by Minister Paulo Pimentato place the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to broadcast live on social networks. After 10 weeks, the audience numbers are timid.

Lula held his 10th live weekly on the last Monday (14.Aug.2023). There were around 5,500 people watching the live stream. The result is low when one considers that the president has 1.33 million subscribers on his channel on YouTube and 5.6 million followers on its page on Facebook.

Until 2pm on Friday (18.Aug), all 10 editions of live “Conversation with the President” accumulated 2.5 million views on the official social networks of the Chief Executive and the government. The broadcasts are live on Lula’s official pages on YouTube, Facebook It is twitter and also on the YouTube channels of CanalGov It’s from Planalto Palace. The address that always has the most audience is the official channel of the president on YouTube.

In addition to the official broadcasts, the government tries to sweeten the program by releasing separate cuts and adding voter questions during broadcasts. Despite the effort to expand Lula’s presence on the internet, the PT’s audience is low, especially when compared to the reach obtained by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when he was president.

In 2018, then-deputy Bolsonaro, with little TV time, achieved unprecedented mobilization using social networks. Afterwards, he used digital platforms as his electoral arena. During his government, the then president spoke live almost every Thursday at 7 pm, and his main transmission channel was his page on Facebook.

top 10 lives of Bolsonaro accumulated 12.5 million views on Facebook until 2pm on Friday (18.Aug). The most seen is precisely the 1st (watch here), held on March 7, 2019. This broadcast alone has already had 2.4 million views. In all, the 10 editions of lives of Lula, together, only registered 850 thousand views on the same social network.

Researcher Yasmin Curzi, from the Center for Technology and Society at FGV, explains that it is not possible to know whether the audience data is organic, since the use of robots and profiles is common fakes. Still, the expert sees greater traction from the right on social media.

“It is possible that there is artificial engagement. We know about hiring digital marketing companies and perhaps the numbers can be artificially inflated. On the other hand, the data also express stronger communication from the right, which is already known. The right can communicate better and engage more people”.

To the Power360, the president of the EBC, Hélio Doyle, said that the company is not responsible for the communication strategy of the “Conversation with the president”but analyzed that the lives of Bolsonaro had a meaning “More Grassroots Mobilizer”.

“Bolsonaro’s lives were to mobilize Bolsonarist bases. It had a very different format. This is more of a more colloquial conversation. I think they are different things, different products. And I think that different products cannot be compared.”he said.

FORMAT OF LIVES

To the lives de Lula have been broadcast weekly since June 13, 2023. They are made in a professional format, using two high-quality cameras and a table and microphone in the style of current interview podcasts. The program is filmed by Secom’s Audiovisual secretary, Ricardo Stuckert, who is also Lula’s photographer.

For comparison, Bolsonaro used to do his live broadcasts directly from a cell phone with a simple and often improvised scenario.

In addition to social networks, the “Conversation with the President” is broadcast on TV Brazil – Brazilian public television network belonging to EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação). Transmissions are free of charge.

To the lives of Bolsonaro were shown only on social networks, with a focus on Facebook, but in 2020 they started to be retransmitted by the program The Drips on the Is, from the Young pan. The 4 journalists on the program (Vitor Brown, Augusto Nunes, Guilherme Fiuza and José Maria Trindade) asked the former president questions.

Bolsonaro’s broadcasts also always had the presence of a sign language interpreter, who always sat by his side. Lula’s also have them, but in television format, in the right corner of the screen.

During his program, Lula is interviewed by Marcos Uchôa, who left global networko in November 2021, after 34 years working at the station. signed a contract with TV Brazil in March of this year. On the public channel, Uchôa is responsible for covering the president’s international trips, in addition to presenting special programs.

The journalist joined the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party) to try for the position of federal deputy, but withdrew from the candidacy. Today, he serves as manager of Journalism Services and Program Production at EBC.

“Uchôa was hired by EBC before the ‘Conversation with the President’. Then, when the president found out that he was at the EBC in one of our meetings, he said: ‘Wow, Uchôa is very good. I want to do things with Uchôa’”said Hélio Doyle to the Power360.

In addition to Marcos Uchôa and Ricardo Stuckert, the production team of “Conversation with the President”:

the chief minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta;

the Press Secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, José Chrispiniano;

a technical team of 6 EBC professionals (TV director, audio operator, character operator, VT operator, Libras interpreter and live coordinator).

EBC’s service contract with Secom is worth R$ 40 million.

UNDERSTAND THE STRUCTURE OF THE EBC

A EBC has a Budget for 2023 of BRL 720.7 millions. The value appears in the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) this year. They are BRL 553.9 million available to manage mandatory expenses, such as employee pay, and non-discretionary expenses, such as investments.

The public company has 1,846 employees – 421 of which are in commissioned positions. Most of them are in Brasília (1,225), but there are 4 other EBC regional offices: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas and Maranhão.

At the beginning of the Lula government, the EBC underwent restructuring, with the opening of new areas. The company’s president, Hélio Doyle, explained that the changes were made to make “the separation between public channels and government channels”which, according to him, were all together during Bolsonaro’s term.

Superintendencies of Communication Services –which is responsible for providing services to Secom– and of Digital Communication and Social Media were created. The superintendencies of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo were also reactivated due to a “gap” existed, Doyle said.

“No increase in expenses because everything was reorganized internally and without increasing the number of positions”he stated.

Here is the structure of the EBC: