Committee chairman, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), says there is concern that new cancellations of travel packages will happen

President of the CPI of the Financial Pyramids, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ) said this Sunday (20.Aug.2023) that the owners of the company 123Milhas will be summoned due to the cancellation of travel packages on the Promo line –whose dates are flexible– with departures expected from September to December 2023 .

The company confirmed the package cancellations last Friday (18.Aug.2023). “The decision is due to the persistence of adverse economic and market factors, among them, the high pressure of demand for flights, which keeps fares high even in low season, and the high interest rate. 123Milhas points out that the Promo line represents 7% of the company’s 2023 shipments”he declared.

According to the deputy, the 123Milhas case is “set up like a financial pyramid scheme” because the company sold the travel packages “without the commitment to shoulder the responsibility with its customers”.

The request for summons from the company’s owners will be submitted to the CPI. Congressmen must vote on the application to decide whether or not to approve the testimony of representatives on the committee.

“We are concerned that new cancellations will happen. And that’s exactly why we want to call them. So that we can investigate everything in depth”said Aureo.

On his official Twitter account, the deputy already had declared About the possible appointment: “The announcement of the “123 miles” of suspension of trips scheduled from September to December 2023 is very serious. Many families have programmed themselves and now the whole dream is going down the drain. The CPI of the Financial Pyramids will investigate the case of damages caused to Brazilians”. The publication was made on Saturday (19.Aug).

The report also contacted the company 123 Milhas to comment on the case, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

Here is the full text of the 123Milhas note published on August 18:

“123milhas decided to suspend, on August 18, 2023, the issuance of tickets and packages of the PROMO line (with flexible dates) with shipment forecast from September to December 2023. Sales of this product had already been interrupted last Wednesday. fair (16/08). All other 123milhas products remain unchanged.

The decision is due to the persistence of adverse economic and market factors, including the high pressure of demand for flights, which keeps fares high even in the low season, and the high interest rate. 123 miles points out that the PROMO line represents 7% of the company’s 2023 shipments.

The amounts paid by customers who purchased products from the PROMO line with shipment scheduled for September, October, November and December 2023 will be fully refunded in vouchers, with monetary correction of 150% of the CDI – above inflation and market interest rates. Vouchers can be used by anyone to purchase other 123milhas products.

The measures referring to the PROMO line are a responsible decision by 123milhas, in the sense of preserving the amounts paid by customers. The company remains committed to the purpose of providing more people with more accessible travel and tourism experiences.”.