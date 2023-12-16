Floorball | Espoo team in an accident – the bus derailed into a ditch

From Espoo the women's floorball team was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday evening. The divari team Northen Stars was on its way to Kokkola, when the bus carrying it derailed in a ditch about 30 kilometers before the city.

The weather conditions were really slippery, according to the floor bandy liitto's announcement. Emergency vehicles were quickly dispatched to the scene.

The accident did not cause any serious injuries, but one of the team's players was injured. He was taken to the hospital for further tests.

On Saturday, Northen Stars played a women's Divar match against SB Nivala. The game scheduled for Sunday against Blue Fox in Uusikaarlepy has been postponed due to the accident.

Women's Divari is the second highest league level in women's floorball after the F-League. Northern Stars is a special floorball club founded in September 2014.