Love triumphed. Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo published a photo together on social networks after it was speculated that they were about to divorce due to the Argentine star's alleged infidelity. What really happened? Find out the details in the following note.

What photo did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo publish?

Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo went through one of the most difficult moments of their romance after the model and content creator on OnlyFans Fernanda Campos claimed that she had had a relationship with the footballer.

The young woman of Brazilian origin published on her social networks aprivate chatwhich, according to her, she had with the 'Flea'.

Although neither Messi nor Roccuzzo commented on the matter, they decided to deny the rumors that they were on the verge of divorce by publishing a photo sitting together and smiling in the stands of what appears to be a stadium. “I love you,” wrote the gaucho athlete.

What did Fernanda Campos, who would have been romantically involved with Messi, say?

Fernanda CamposHe recounted how he began his conversations with the 'Flea'. “He saw and liked a story of mine. I liked some of his posts and that's it, he sent me a message,” she said.

The model was emphatic in stating that she was telling the truth after many questioned her version: “There are those who think it is a lie, but it is another player who comes to me, just like Neymar. I do not need to lie”.

Did Antonela Roccuzzo put an end to separation rumors with Messi?

Antonela Roccuzzopublished his first post days later, a controversy broke out in relation to an allegedinfidelityfrom her husbandLionel Messiand a young woman of Brazilian origin who claimed that they had a clandestine romance.

And the mother of Messi's children reappeared on social networks sharing somePhotographsin which only she is seen at a fashion event held by Victoria Beckham and Vogue magazine. “Wearing the best jeans,” she specified.