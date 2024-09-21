Ciudad Juarez.- With the start of the first stage of the project to prevent flooding in Riberas del Bravo, the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) has committed to improving the stormwater drainage conditions of the nine stages by desilting the stormwater interceptor drain, which is essential for proper drainage in the event of heavy rain.

This project involves an investment of 31 million pesos and will benefit approximately 37 thousand inhabitants of the area.

Mario Mata Carrasco, executive director of the Central Board of Water and Sanitation (JCAS), explained that the dredging project is part of a plan to guarantee water security in Ciudad Juárez.

In his speech, he explained that this project not only seeks to remove the silting, but also to improve the sanitation of the area, considering that the existing infrastructure has been undersized in the face of growing demands.

Addressing the problem

For its part, the JMAS addressed the problem of storm drainage in the region. It explained that although the responsibility for domestic drainage falls on the JMAS, the state government has shown a particular interest in solving the floods that affect Riberas del Bravo.

He stressed that it is necessary to carry out an adequate diagnosis in order to implement the necessary solutions and that although storm drainage is a municipal responsibility, coordination between the different levels of government is essential.

The decentralized authority also referred to the next steps of the project. She mentioned that the first phase will focus on desilting, which is currently very compromised, since it is estimated that up to 70 percent of the drain is clogged.

He said it was a complicated process that required time and patience from the community, and asked for the understanding of residents during the works.

Oscar Ibanez, representative of the state governor, Maria Eugenia Campos Galvan, gave an account of previous actions in the colony, which included cleaning of dikes, reforestation of areas and recovery of public spaces.

He mentioned that three years ago the governor visited the area and, after a diagnosis, various measures were implemented to improve the situation, both in infrastructure and in community care.

He stressed that efforts have been made to address security issues and improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of Riberas del Bravo.

The event concluded with a symbolic flag raising ceremony to mark the start of dredging work.

They will improve the quality of life

The project aims to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants and prevent risk situations in the event of natural phenomena.

The second stage of the project is planned for the coming years with an additional investment estimated at approximately 50 million pesos, aimed at definitively solving the problem of flooding in the region.

“These types of initiatives seek to integrate Riberas del Bravo into the urban development of Ciudad Juárez, ensuring that residents have the necessary infrastructure to face adverse weather events and, at the same time, improve living conditions in the neighborhood,” said the decentralized agency.

“With the implementation of these works, it is expected that the effects of flooding will be reduced, thus offering a safer and more suitable environment for the population,” concluded the JMAS.

