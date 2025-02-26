The home game of the Unterhaching game association against FC Hansa Rostock, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 2 (4:30 p.m.), cannot take place in the Uhlsport-Park as planned. After intensive discussions between representatives of the club and the responsible security authorities, the municipality of Unterhaching decided to block the stadium for security reasons. The DFB and FC Hansa Rostock were then informed.
According to the current assessment, the previous security concept, which was submitted by the game association as part of the approval process for the 2024/2025 season at the DFB. A safe implementation of the game is not guaranteed due to this new assessment and the current framework conditions in the Hachingen stadium.
