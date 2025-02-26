The home game of the Unterhaching game association against FC Hansa Rostock, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 2 (4:30 p.m.), cannot take place in the Uhlsport-Park as planned. After intensive discussions between representatives of the club and the responsible security authorities, the municipality of Unterhaching decided to block the stadium for security reasons. The DFB and FC Hansa Rostock were then informed.