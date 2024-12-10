Hansi Flick knows what it’s like to face Borussia Dortmund. He did it five times as Bayern coach and emerged victorious all five times. In his first game in Germany as Barcelona coach he hopes to continue with that immaculate statistic. Smiling and optimistic, as always before games, the German sees the team ready for the challenge of Dortmund.

“This is one of the most beautiful stadiums, with a spectacular atmosphere, the fans support their team a lot. The atmosphere is fantastic. And that motivates the players a lot, we will also have our fans. We have to show the current level of Bayern or Madrid, they have to serve as a guide for us,” began the Barcelona coach, who trusts in his team’s capacity for growth.

“We are a young team and it is normal that we are not always well. But we are also a team with great potential. Defeats serve to learn and footballers know the reasons for having lost,” Flick analyzed.

Despite the irregularity of the current moment, the German sees the glass half full. “If we play as we know how, we can go very far and the match against Borussia could be decisive in getting us close to the round of 16. “We have the quality to win.”

Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona coach





It is not lost on Flick that to win in a showcase of this magnitude the options multiply if Lamine Yamal stands out. “He is a spectacular talent, he is always willing to give everything. The injury cut him off but we saw against Betis that he is once again key. “I have great confidence in him for the game against Borussia.” Let Lamine generate and let Lewandowski finish. “The team needs Robert and Robert needs the team. No one can win alone but we know that he is key in the area.”

Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona coach





The Blaugrana coach recovers Araújo, although he is not expected to play this Wednesday. “I love that he is always supporting his teammates, although it may still take him a little while to get minutes.”

Iñaki Peña, FC Barcelona goalkeeper





What is not discussed is the ownership of Iñaki Peña, who admitted that Flick has instilled in the squad that they must take a step forward to show a great version again. “He has told us that we have to go back to doing what made us unstoppable. That we have to be decisive in the areas and control the game. We have to return to the level we had against Madrid and Bayern to win. We have to give 100%. We know what we have to do and what we don’t have to do,” said the goalkeeper. He will play his 17th game, the same ones he played last season. “I feel very good on a personal level, continuity helps the goalkeeper a lot,” he concluded.