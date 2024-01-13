Gianluca Vacchi: “I leave Ima with over 700 million”

“I left Ima after 30 years and an extraordinary journey. A company that was and still is very important to me. When I talk about it, it's as if it were a living being, almost as if it had a soul.” Gianluca Vacchi talks about his exit from the company where he held 13.2%. There has been a lot of talk about his shareholding, do we want to clarify now that the operation is concluded? “I don't usually talk about figures, but I'm a transparent person and I don't like imaginative reconstructions. My share was sold for over 700 million and will be paid to me in two tranches. The first part already liquidated immediately, the rest after a few years “, he explains to Qn. The entrepreneur-influencer admits that the choice was painful, also because “with my cousin Alberto at the helm Ima will grow further and it is a good thing if it will be listed on Wall Street. I am not leaving because I have no faith in the future scenarios of the multinational, in Ima I have unlimited faith. But because I am a lover of the transit of life. I have had many lives, at 56 I will start a new one in which I will be able to dispose of my assets. Now I have a family, the fathers try to become independent.”

What will his life be like with a take of over 700 million? Gianluca Vacchi looks to the future: “In my career I have invested in 14 sectors, I have financed innovative start-ups. I am open-minded, also because if I had to know what I was doing today, tomorrow and the day after for a long time, my life would lose interest. I did my first financial operation in 24 years old by purchasing my relatives' Ima shares, at 56 years old I will combine the desire for enterprise and that of a good father. I don't want to exaggerate, I will do what I know how to do.”

Will he continue his social life? “Social media has given me popularity, there are people who come to my house for a selfie. And I met people I otherwise wouldn't have met like J Balvin, Sylvester Stallone, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos. And other. I have always been more interested in entering the Moments ranking than in the Forbes one”, underlines Gianluca Vacchi to Qn.

We all know his life between immersion in the ice tub, evenings and dream villas. What's beyond? “Entertainment is popular on social media. I put a bit of irony into it with my dances. But there's much more. It's true I take care of my body, but with extreme discipline. I'm a sportsman. Until I was 18 I was a professional skier, I skied with Tomba and Ghedina. Even with the winter cold, I go to the gym, outside, in my swimsuit, and every single day I immerse myself in the ice tub for at least 20 minutes. If I decide to do something, I do it well. I owe it above all to my mother who, fighting three tumors, always with a smile, taught me a great lesson. Do they call me to the most important clubs to be a DJ because I have so many followers? Of course, it was like that at the beginning. But I proved I knew how to stay at it, studying many hours a day for several months in my recording room. I do the same with padel and with everything I have done in my life.”

His motto 'enjoy' is a wish to enjoy life. The question is obligatory: is Gianluca Vacchi happy? “I am calm. I always try to have new challenges ahead of me, new goals. I get bored easily… But it doesn't apply to my partner (Sharon Fonseca) and my daughter (Blu Jerusalema): my family is my life”, concludes the interview with Qn.

