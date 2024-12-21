In bad weather, a good face. Despite the worrying dynamic in which the team is immersed in the League, Hansi Flick brought smiles and applause in the press room. The German made an effort to congratulate the holidays in Catalan. “Thank you very much to each and everyone. Bon Nadal – from then on it was difficult for him and he even apologized with a “this is difficult“–, congratulations on seeing Barça,” he said goodbye. It was a gesture of their integration. He had not spoken Catalan since his presentation. “Estic molt content,” he said then.

Barça has been the leader of the First Division since matchday 3 and hopes to remain so until the end of 2024. To do so, they have to beat Atlético de Madrid, a very in-form team, and also do so without Lamine Yamal, who is injured.

Without Lamine Yamal

Barça has been the leader of the First Division since matchday 3 and to remain so until the end of 2024 they must beat Atlético

With only one victory in the last six days, Flick does not consider that the time has come for the alarms to go off and reduced the drama. “It is not a final. It is the last game of the year 2024 but that’s it,” he wanted to relax the environment. In fact, according to the German coach, Barça can be satisfied with its position. “When we started the project, no one would have thought that on December 20 we would be first in the League and second in the Champions League,” he reflected.

In fact, he almost said “Go ahead,” an expression that president Joan Laporta immortalized in April 2008 to defend the team led by Rijkaard. Two months later Guardiola would arrive.

It was hard to lose some points. We are not happy with the situation and we must fight back. “We will start again”

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





“We are not bad,” Flick paraphrased the president, although the coach did recognize the downturn after losing against Las Palmas and Leganés. “It was hard to lose some points. We are not happy with the situation but we must fight back. We will battle until the end of the season because we want to win titles. Tomorrow (for today) we will start again,” he harangued before justifying the two days off that he gave the squad after the 0-1 against the Madrid team. “If I look back, in three weeks there had been almost no rest. I think those two days of rest were the best decision.”

Without the animation stand

The German trusts that the fans will make themselves heard in Montjuïc but “it is also important that we on the field do well”

Flick clings to the image that Barcelona has given in the important games of the season, such as in the defeats of Bayern or Real Madrid. “Against the big teams we are doing very well and I hope it continues like this against Atlético.” Some mattresses that are made in the image and likeness of Cholo Simeone. “He has played more than 700 games at Atlético, it is incredible. He has done a wonderful job. I love his personality and his emotionality. The team is like him,” he praised him.

The great game will also influence the atmosphere in Montjuïc, dull in the absence of the entertainment stands. “A lot of people will come and the fans will make themselves heard. It is also important that we on the field do it well,” he wished.