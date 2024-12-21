11 keys to apply to your way of traveling if your goal this year is to do it more responsibly

Mass tourism, which is characterized by filling streets and monuments with huge groups of people, looking for a souvenir photo without stopping at anything else, leaves deep traces in countless destinations. Many cities and towns have seen their essence diluted among crowds, while locals face a loss of privacy and an overexploited environment.

The seven destinations that, as an expert traveler, I do not plan to miss in 2025

How many times have we witnessed tourists photographing local people without permission because of their ‘exotic’ appearance, taking a souvenir stone at famous ruins, or leaving a trail of waste after a day of hiking?

This type of tourism can be destructive, but there is always an alternative. Traveling responsibly means being aware of the impact we leave on the destination and that allows us to act accordingly. As the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) points out in its responsible travelers reportBeing aware and respectful of the environment not only enriches the place, but also our experience as visitors.

So, if you have decided to travel with greater awareness and in a more responsible way, we propose a small guide with various keys to make your trips more respectful and positive both for you and for the destinations you go to.

Find out before you travel

Before packing your suitcase, take time to get to know your destination. Learn about their customs, traditions, language and social or political situation. This information will not only help you avoid misunderstandings, but will also allow you to interact respectfully with locals. For example, one’s clothing in certain sacred settings may be something to take into account. Knowing these details shows your respect for the local culture.

Doing your research will also help you identify activities or places that could be detrimental to the community. And it doesn’t hurt to inform yourself about sustainable markets or accommodations that support fair trade and that can make a big difference in the impact of your trip.

Avoid photographing without permission

Asking permission before taking a photo is a basic rule of respect. Whether it’s a portrait of a person or an image of private property, make sure those involved are comfortable. As the UN Tourism report mentions, people’s privacy is as important as your own. Additionally, many communities view photos as an intrusion, especially when visitors only look for the ‘exotic’ without stopping to understand the cultural context.

In some places, taking photos without permission may even be considered illegal. Educating yourself about local regulations will avoid awkward situations and strengthen your relationship with residents.

Reduce your environmental impact

Tourism can be one of the main sources of waste in some destinations. Carry a reusable bottle, avoid single-use plastics and plan your trips to minimize fossil fuel consumption. If you visit protected areas, respect the marked routes and do not collect flora or fauna. As UN Tourism says, leave behind a minimal footprint and a good impression.

You can also opt for sustainable means of transportation, such as trains, instead of short flights. Furthermore, choosing accommodations that use renewable energy or have clear sustainability policies is always beneficial for the environment.





Buy local

Local commerce is the lifeblood of many communities. When you buy souvenirs, crafts or food, do so in small businesses or markets. This not only supports the local economy, but also ensures that the money goes directly to local businesses.

Opting for family restaurants instead of large chains also helps keep the destination’s traditional cuisine alive. Ask locals for recommendations and discover authentic flavors you won’t find anywhere else.

Travel without rush

‘Slow travel’ is a way to rediscover the pleasure of traveling. Instead of trying to see everything in a few days, choose a few places and give them the time you need. This not only reduces the stress of travel, but also allows you to connect more deeply with the destination. Spending several days in a small town, for example, will give you the opportunity to get to know its inhabitants and participate in their daily life.

By traveling slowly, you will also have the opportunity to discover less well-known places of interest, such as local markets or nature routes, that do not appear in tourist guides. That is, you won’t go where everyone else goes en masse.

Respect the resources of the destination

In many tourist places, resources such as water or electricity are limited. Use only what you need and make sure not to waste. This advice is especially important in destinations where access to these resources is unequal between tourists and the local population.

For example, in arid areas, avoid long showers or unnecessary use of towels. Small gestures like these have a big impact on the sustainability of the place.

Be careful with activities with animals

There are places where animals are an important tourist attraction, moving large amounts of money. However, humans’ interaction with them is rarely respectful. In fact, UN Tourism recommends avoiding any activity that could put wildlife or its natural habitat at risk.

Elephants, dolphins, bears, tigers, exotic birds, sharks, monkeys, ostriches, turtles or even starfish are an example of the wild animals most used to promote tourism. If anything, support ethical sanctuaries and conservation projects that work to protect animals in their natural environment.





Respect the cultural and natural heritage

The heritage of a destination is a treasure that we must protect. Respect the rules in museums, monuments and archaeological sites. Do not touch fragile pieces or try to take souvenirs from historical places by putting a pebble in your pocket. In natural spaces, always follow the instructions and do not access restricted areas.

Also consider appropriate clothing when visiting sacred sites or traditional ceremonies. Surely you would also appreciate it if you put yourself in the shoes of the local people.

Learn the local language

You don’t need to be fluent in the language, but learning a few phrases like ‘thank you’, ‘please’ or ‘excuse me’ can make a big difference. This shows interest in the culture of the place and facilitates communication.

Practicing the language can also open doors to more authentic and enriching interactions with residents. And in the end, sometimes, those are the best travel memories.

Do not encourage child begging

Giving money to children can have negative consequences. This act encourages child exploitation and perpetuates cycles of poverty. Instead, consider supporting community projects that work to improve the living conditions of the community.

If you want to help, research local organizations that work on educational or sustainable development programs. Your contribution will be more effective and will have a lasting impact.

Participate in responsible activities

Look for experiences that promote sustainability and respect for the environment. From local craft workshops to expert-led walks, these activities not only support the community, but also enrich your trip.

How to pack for winter travel with a suitcase: 10 tips to optimize space



And as UN Tourism also recommends, it is better to choose tour operators that have environmental policies and community projects. But always contrasting the information, because in many cases companies can use the values ​​as a claim and, when push comes to shove, not comply with them.