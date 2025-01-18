It was a day everyone had been waiting for and it finally arrived in Leganés. Butarque was the scene in which the best winning streak in the history of Atlético de Madrid came to an end. There was nothing to suggest that this would be the case after a first half dominated by the rojiblancos in which only a lack of success prevented the scoreboard from moving. But Nastasic’s goal felt like a blow to the chin and he was unable to get up.

Simeone regretted his team’s defeat, but the first thing he wanted to do was praise his players for the milestone they have achieved. «There have been 15 wonderful gameswill remain in the history of the club. That’s very healthy, very nice. The truth is that the footballers made a huge effort to get to that place, which obviously benefited us,” he said.

«cWhen you get used to winning, later it is more difficult to lose. But we know that it is part of the game, we know that it is part of the journey and we have to accept it as it is,” to which he added that it is not a defeat, as they say, one of those that costs Leagues. «We can lose and win against anyone because football is difficult, there are teams that compete very well. “Barça lost five games and is probably the team that plays the best.”

Regarding the match, Simeone explained the defeat based on the inefficiency of his players and Leganés’ defensive growth from the goal. «The team generated enough situations to be able to have a different score in the first half. Then, with the goal, they became very strong defensively, they worked well and that meant that those situations that we did have in the first half were no longer so clear,” he concluded.